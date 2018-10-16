Celebrity Gossip Accounts Are Beating Tabloids At Their Own Game

Plus, there are benefits to putting your trust in social media sleuths. First of all, accounts like CoupleOfCelebs and CommentsByCelebs and groups like Who? Weekly are made up of armies of these amateur reporters — way more than any one newsroom could hold. They also hinge on hard evidence. Without a photo of a couple or a screenshot of a comment or a link to video, a post cannot exist. Plus, the seedy aftertaste of celebrity voyeurism is (for the most part) eliminated because celebrities have to opt in to the commentary. By putting themselves out on social media, they’re consenting for their content to be seen.