The drama of The Hills: New Beginnings may have already started. At least, we hope. TMZ spotted three key players from the upcoming reunion filming in Brentwood, California on Tuesday night, and it suggests that a beautiful friendship is forming — and possibly a useful alliance.
OG Hills staples Spencer and Heidi Pratt were spotted out to dinner and filming with reality show newcomer Mischa Barton. As veterans of the show, the Pratts were likely kicking off the new series by giving the actress tips for how to handle all these cameras, and maybe even the bad characters to stay away from. After all, The Hills was always about friendships...just not necessarily the same ones. Towards the end, distinct groups began forming, and Spencer, Heidi, and Mischa sound like a dream team worth following.
They're obviously not the only stars of the upcoming show. Favorites like Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, and Justin Bobby are set to make a return, as well as Stephanie Pratt and other newcomer Brandon Lee.
