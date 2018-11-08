Do Mirrors Actually Make Small Spaces Seem Bigger? We Asked An Interior Designer

First, maximize your cabinets to hide the not-so-pretty stuff by adding pull out trays and stackable trays to use every inch of your hidden space. Food staples, aluminum foil, extra paper towels etc should all be hidden away to avoid visual clutter. Re-think your coat closet — maybe you really don’t need all that space for clothing and some of it could be better used as a pantry. If you're not constantly using your oven you can store pots and pans in there too (just make sure to remember to take them out before you turn the oven on)! I love to install floating shelves in a kitchen and use beautiful jars to organize flour, sugar, oats, etc. Get yourself a label maker and go to town.