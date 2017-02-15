Storing Once you're home, you decant the olive oil into a cute little bottle next to your stove, right? Or, at least, that's what I usually do. Whoops. As it turns out, I'm just exposing olive oil to it's three natural enemies: light, temperature, and oxygen. Many bottles with spouts for dispensing olive oil will just let in more oxygen, helping it lose flavor even more quickly. Similarly, countertop storage, as convenient as it is, exposes the bottle to sunlight. Ideally, olive oil should be stored in a sealed, glass container, away from direct light in a cool place. Cooking And here is where Wang really surprised me. A common thing you'll hear about good extra virgin olive oil? Don't bother cooking with it — it's got a low smoke point and the flavor will break down. Once again, not true. Wang explained to me that good extra virgin olive oil actually has a high smoke point (around 400 degrees Fahrenheit). "If you use bad olive oil, that flavor is not going to go away from cooking," Wang says, "so you actually get nothing more by using [it]." If you are just looking for a neutral oil to cook in and don't care about the olive oil flavor, there are other oils like canola or avocado oil with a more neutral flavor and a high smoke point. When I hung up the call, I was initially overwhelmed at what I had just learned. But, after a trip to the grocery store, I realized it wasn't so bad. The first excursion was a little daunting, but the main pointers I focused on were looking for dark bottles, finding one with a single country of origin, and then checking out expiration dates. Buying higher quality, smaller bottles certainly means spending more money, but, when I thought about the way I was originally doing it, I was overpaying for poor quality oil. Now I'm getting more bang for my buck, and I have a much better idea of what it really means to buy a good bottle of olive oil.