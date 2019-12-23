"The trouble with app dating is you’re so used to putting things in a box," Caroline told me. "Women say, 'He must be five foot 10'. And actually, does it really matter? Normally, it doesn’t if it's the right person. And that's sometimes where people are going wrong with their search, they've restricted it too much on things that don't matter. And actually, if you met somebody in a bar and you hit it off with them, you wouldn't know if they were five foot nine or five or 11."