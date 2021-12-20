I thought I would find some stability once I was accepted into college. I joined a sorority, got a boyfriend, and was doing great academically. I had what I imagined everyone wanted out of a college experience. However, I was often in a depressive mood, and my boyfriend would quip that I wasn’t "fun to be around anymore." I didn't feel like myself: I lost interest in things I once enjoyed, like hanging out with friends, and found myself spending more time alone. On top of all that, I had trouble thinking clearly and felt tired and sluggish most days. When I started having suicidal thoughts, I realized this was something that wasn’t going to go away on its own.