The Dos & Don’ts Of Dating Apps, According To Gen Z

Online dating is a minefield even before you get to grip with the latest dating trends – straightforward ghosting is becoming passé, apparently, now that something called zombieing is taking over.
So, new research revealing what members of Gen Z consider the "dos" and "don'ts" of dating app etiquette definitely makes for interesting reading.
According to the survey by Tinder, caring about the environment and sustainability is a top priority for Gen Z daters. Nearly three-quarters (74%) said they wouldn't match with someone who holds different views on green issues to them.
"We've seen an increasing amount of love for environmentally-friendly dates in member bios, including a desire to meet up with fellow plant-based matches," said Tinder's Vice President of Product and Growth, Udi Milo. So, if you're trying out sustainable beauty products or embracing a more sustainable way of life, it could pay to mention this in your bio.
Equally important is sense of humour: 73% of Gen Z daters – people aged between 18 and 25 for the purposes of Tinder's survey – said they wouldn't match with someone who doesn't find the same things funny.
Nearly as many – 71% – said it's a deal-breaker if a potential match holds opposing political views to them. This suggests that discussing the results of the latest UK elections might not be a great conversation starter this weekend.
Meanwhile, more than two-thirds said it's important for their match to be an animal lover. So, posing with a cat or dog on your profile pic could be a shrewd tactic, even if it seems like a total dating app cliché.
Finally, food appears to be pretty important as well. Half of Gen Z daters said they wouldn't match with someone who doesn't share their culinary tastes. So if you're a pretty good cook, it probably pays to brag about it.