How sustainable is your beauty routine? More of us than ever are opting to make conscious choices when stocking our bathrooms and makeup bags, but defining sustainability isn’t so simple.
There are many pieces to the complex sustainability puzzle and the term itself has come to mean multiple things. In short, it is all about creating products that leave less of a trace and have a positive impact on the planet and its people. However, when you look a little closer there are many different aspects to consider, from sourcing ingredients and manufacturing to packaging and company culture.
As sustainability becomes increasingly on-trend, buzzwords are being thrown about freely. There’s an overwhelming amount of jargon and it’s hard to know what a lot of it means in practice. Add greenwashing (brands appearing more eco-friendly than they are) into the mix and it all gets very confusing. Luckily, there are some key phrases to look out for and understanding their meaning makes it even easier to identify which brands and products align with your own sustainability values.
One brand ticking all the boxes is Sukin. Sustainability has always been at the core of what the Australian skincare brand does, being vegan, cruelty-free, carbon-neutral, grey water safe and housed in recyclable packaging. Sukin also leads a number of amazing initiatives that give back to the environment, such as its Reef Aid Program which supports the struggling Great Barrier Reef.
We’re here to help, too. We’ve broken down five key terms you need to know in the world of sustainability and ethics. Think of it as a cheat sheet to make beauty shopping that bit easier.