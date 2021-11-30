Ahh, Christmas — a time for cheer and merry festivities. And let's be honest, a time for family bickering and childish behaviour too.
The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most emotionally taxing. Add in the factoring of your partner (and their family), and Christmas celebrations can get messy. A conversation around a dinner table truly showed me how messy it can get — strong annual family traditions, vaccination disagreements, and clashing plans can make this merry time a headache to navigate. The stress of this holiday period might lead to a few answers as to why January is known as Divorce Month.
Kindly enough, eight readers have let us in on their Christmas plans. If you and your partner are struggling to figure out how to split up this year's celebrations, perhaps this can shed some light.