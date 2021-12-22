Like elder-child relationships, ties among the siblings and cousins who were pitted against each other suffer, too. Sometimes, these relationships can be amended through honest and respectful conversations. For instance, my sister and I are gradually rebuilding our relationship by learning to accept each other as we are and trying not to jump down each other’s throats when we feel triggered. But other times, the relative labeled as the “pretty,” “smart,” or “well-behaved” one has also internalized messages of their inherent goodness; as a result, they may thrive off of their reigning position or fail to see any flaws in the metric system. For New York-based business systems strategist Joy Valerie Carrera, the constant comparisons between her and her cousin caused so much harm to their relationship that it often feels irreparable. “I had to cut my cousin off,” she tells Refinery29 Somos. “This was the second time. I realized that our relationship was entirely fueled by competition. Maybe it was playful for our parents, but as kids, we were always in competition and needed to be better than one another.”