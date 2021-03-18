Dear Tías, Please Keep Your Unsolicited Comments On My Body To Yourself

But during college, I began lifting weights, and put weight back on as I grew stronger — something that made me feel confident and proud. However, my relatives and family friends made me feel like something was wrong. My parents suggested I go see a doctor because it “wasn’t normal” that I had gained so much weight in a short amount of time. A close relative once blurted out that she was shocked at how huge my pansa was. An old babysitter once greeted me by telling me how “fat” I was. I tried to deflect by joking that my clothes shrunk, but she insisted that I was significantly bigger since the last time she saw me. I felt humiliated and hopeless because no matter how hard I tried, my body was never good enough. I tried so hard to love my body, but there was always someone ready to tell me that my body was not worth loving.