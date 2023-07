Why So Many Latines Are Breaking Up With Their Parents

In addition to distancing himself from his family, Molina also started seeing a therapist to both work through the estrangement and explore his own sexuality. Free from the restrictive gender roles he grew up with, Molina is now out as a queer man and makes TikTok videos about his experiences with parental estrangement. He started sharing his story as a therapeutic coping mechanism, but after receiving positive attention on the social media app, he realized that he was helping other young people who had volatile relationships with their families. “It seems so straightforward to set boundaries with your parents, but it’s not,” Molina says. “Because you don’t grow up with the tools to do that.”