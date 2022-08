A Blessing & A Curse: What It’s Like To Be Financially Responsible For Your Parents

The balancing act of financial freedom — particularly when you care for dependents as well as your parents — has long been documented and isn’t specific to people of colour, either. The so-called ‘sandwich generation’ (those who have a parent aged 65 or older and are either raising or supporting a child) proves to be a great visual analogy; the frustrating experience of eating a sandwich where the filling is set on slipping out is humbling. Alas, the metaphor only grows when we look at the rising price of groceries and the current inflated cost of living.