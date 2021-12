Help! I’ve Become My Parents’ Relationship Therapist

This is where we hit a snag. Like many baby boomers, both my parents have a natural inclination to avoid therapy altogether. Where it is more common for people my age (late 20s) to access therapy — millennials have long been monikered the 'therapy generation' — for 'normal' people in their early 60s (like my parents), going to therapy is sometimes seen as embarrassing or as admitting weakness. A 2019 study by the Open University on 14,726 couples who received counselling through a third-sector organisation in England and Wales concluded that "age was found to have a small, yet significant, effect on some presenting issues, with younger clients generally identifying more relationship problems than older clients." When it comes to accessing therapy in general, data published by Age UK in 2020 revealed that "more than six in 10 people in the UK aged 65 or over have experienced depression and anxiety. Of these, more than half did not seek help as they thought 'they should just get on with it' and nearly a quarter relied on support from friends or family."