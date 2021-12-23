Help! I’ve Become My Parents’ Relationship Therapist

I have sidestepped such judgement and criticality in my own situation by rarely — if ever — giving concrete advice, focusing on listening instead. "This can sometimes work if you are experienced enough to put your own thoughts, feelings and biases to one side and you can concentrate completely on your parents sharing the experience of the relationship they are in," says Blackman. "But consider — exactly how much do you want to know about your parents' relationship? They are people that created you, brought you into the world and raised you. It will have an impact on you to listen to what they have to say about each other — and this can feel quite uncomfortable once you've had time to process it."