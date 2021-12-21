Help! I’ve Become My Parents’ Relationship Therapist

I’m not the only one who has accidentally found themselves in this position, says Blackman. "Some parents work on the premise that their children are the best observers of the parental relationship, having witnessed it over many years and through ups and downs. But perhaps they don't realise the burden they are placing on their children. If their children are well into adulthood, it's a little more acceptable given that the adult child will have had their own experience of relationships, but for a child or a teen the pressure is enormous as they simply don't have the life experience to be able to make a lasting difference."



Even as an adult with my own relationship experience to draw from, it's tricky to have the impartiality required to be a good therapist when you're already involved in the dynamic, which ultimately wouldn't be good for anyone. But Blackman's advice also prompted me to think about the effect that my parents' arguing had on me, centring myself for perhaps the first time ever.



"To a child or teen, the parental relationship provides their first experience of security and if this starts to crumble, the effect on the child or teen can be significant," she explains. "In working with my adult clients, we spend some time exploring their childhood and their early relationships, and for some of them, recounting arguments or tensions between their parents can still reduce them to tears and evoke a lot of emotion as they think about their much younger self."