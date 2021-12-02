“I Believe My Boss Spied On Me At Work” – The New WFH Concern

It was March 2020 when the UK government first announced that everyone who was able to work from home must do so for the foreseeable future. For Kate* it was her first taste of working from home. "I don’t think they had the budget to buy laptops for everybody so our desktop computers were taken from the office to our homes and set up by the HR person in the office," she tells Refinery29 UK of her former employer. At this point she had been working for the company for about a year. Like many other workplaces, adapting to a new way of working didn’t come without hiccups. "We had a couple of months of working from home and we really struggled to adjust to the working from home system," she recalls. Being a relatively small team, they found it especially challenging when their client list doubled. Going from an expected client list of eight to 10 to a client list of 16 without any more resource resulted in a hugely increased workload. Months of pushing for extra help came to nothing.