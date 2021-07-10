Pret’s Christmas Sandwich Is Back In Stores… Even Though It’s July

Pret's ever popular Christmas sandwich is back in stores this week, even though the festive season is still months away.
The hearty club – which contains turkey with a port and orange cranberry sauce, plus herby pork stuffing, baby spinach, mayo and crispy onion – will be available from now early until early August.
The idea, Pret says, is to make up for the fact that some customers missed out on last year's Christmas sandwich when the UK went into another lockdown.
"Every year customers ask us for the Christmas sandwich to return earlier and earlier, and after many customers missed out on having one last year we’ve decided to stand by our mission of spreading joy through our food and coffee, and bring our iconic Christmas sandwich back early for a limited time this summer," said Clare Clough, the chain's UK managing director.
Pret has also said that 50p from the sale of each Christmas sandwich will be donated to its charitable foundation, which works to combat poverty, hunger and homelessness.
Though some Pret regulars are understandably confused to see the Christmas sandwich back on shelves in July, it seems to be proving pretty popular so far.
Me yesterday: Pret doing their Christmas sandwich in July? What a gimmick.— Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) July 7, 2021
Me getting my train snacks today: pic.twitter.com/62R4fUdlMU
Yes!!! Pret Christmas sandwich! Not saying I’m tired or stressed but the words made me well up 🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/RRXQwfgxwm— Lisa 💙 (@teacchick) July 7, 2021
I was having a really hectic day at work but then I popped into @pret AND THEY HAD THE CHRISTMAS SANDWICH!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bsi9IN47ig— 𝑺𝒊𝒍𝒗𝒊𝒂 🌻 ✨wear a mask you savage✨ (@sissibgn) July 6, 2021
And let's be honest: the prospect of having a Christmas sandwich with an iced coffee – because hey, it is still summer – is kind of a game-changer.