This Is TikTok’s Iced Coffee Drink Of The Summer

Nothing says summer like an iced latte, and TikTok seems to have found its favourite frappé of 2021.
After the delicious Dalgona coffee went viral last year, the sweet and creamy-looking iced Biscoff latte is set to become 2021's coolest coffee treat.
A video recipe shared by TikTok creator @7amcoffeeclub has attracted more than 560,000 likes and it's easy to see why. It looks incredibly moreish and really simple to recreate at home.
The creator simply pours piping hot espresso over a generous scoop of Biscoff spread, mixes it together, then adds the liquid to a glass filled with ice cubes. After topping up with milk and stirring a little more, the iced Biscoff latte is ready to drink.
UK creator @thatfoodiejess has shared an even dreamier version that turns the iced Biscoff latte into a full-on snack. Her recipe is broadly similar to the one posted by @7amcoffeeclub. but adds whipped cream and a couple of crunchy Biscoff biscuits to make it super-indulgent. Yum.
@thatfoodiejess
the drinks numb the pain (jk making them gives me an excuse to drink lots of coffee🙈)
Over the last year or so, TikTok has become the place to go for viral food and drink recipes, and if there is one thing it really loves, it's a breakfast trend.
Following in the footsteps of baked oats, "nature's cereal" and pesto eggs – the latter approved by Captain America himself, Chris Evans – the latest morning routine hack sweeping the platform is the breakfast board.
If you fancy enjoying one with an iced Biscoff latte, well, that sounds like a pretty idyllic start to the weekend.