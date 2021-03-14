The Latest TikTok Breakfast Trend Is Endorsed By Lizzo

As any member of Gen Z knows, TikTok is now trend central. Everything from skincare hacks such as skin icing to recipes featuring feta cheese have gone viral thanks to the video-sharing app.
Morning routines have also become a source of fascination on TikTok, and the latest breakfast trend making headway is even easier than the last one, baked oats.
It's called "nature's cereal" and it's the brainchild of TikTok creator @natures_food. In a video that's now been liked more than 1.1 million times, he adds coconut water to a bowl of blackberries, blueberries and strawberries, plus pomegranate seeds. And that's it.
"This my friends is what breakfast cereal looks like for me," he says in the video, adding that whenever he eats it first thing in the morning, his digestion is improved and his energy level is "through the roof".
This week, the "nature's cereal" recipe has enjoyed another boost in popularity after Lizzo tried it and called it "delicious".
In a follow-up video, she also responded to sceptical followers who suggested that nature's cereal is little more than an "unblended smoothie". As you'll see below, Lizzo is a fan of this breakfast trend whether it's in smoothie form or not.
In an interview with Yahoo! Life, TikTok creator @natures_food – whose real name is Sherwayne Mears – said he was "very excited" when he saw Lizzo enjoying his recipe.
He also responded to the most common criticism of nature's cereal. "A lot of people come onto my page and say it's an unblended smoothie and people are entitled to their opinion," he said. "It doesn't bother me. I would say, 'Listen, if you prefer it in the form of a smoothie, you're welcome to do that. I'm not gonna try to stop you from doing that.'"