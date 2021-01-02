Pret Just Added Nine New Items To Its January Menu

Pret is ringing in the new year by adding nine new items to its menu, including a vegan version of its popular meatball wrap.
In fact, all nine new items are vegan, making it easier for those of us doing Veganuary or generally trying to reduce our meat consumption in 2021.
"To encourage more people to try the new plant-based meat alternative hot wrap, we’ve decided to pull our Swedish meatball wrap for a month as we’re that confident our customers will quickly fall in love with it," Pret's UK Food & Coffee Director Briony Raven said.
Six of the new items will be available at regular Pret stores, including two new breakfast items: a coconut porridge made with oats, red quinoa and coconut milk; and a vegan breakfast baguette made with smashed avocado, roasted mushrooms and roasted tomatoes.
Two new wraps are coming to regular Pret stores: a vegan hoisin mushroom wrap and a sunshine 'n spice wrap made with curried chickpeas and sweet mango chutney.
The other three new items will be added to the menu at Veggie Pret stories in London and Manchester.
They are: an acai and almond butter smoothie bowl; an avo and chickpeas herb wrap; and a vegan chef's Italian salad featuring toasted chickpeas, sliced avocado, baby tomatoes, cucumber, shiitake and chestnut mushrooms, and salad leaves.
The nine new items will be available from 5th January, helping to give Pret a bright start to 2021.
It's no secret that Covid-19 hit Pret hard in 2020. Once a lunchtime favourite, especially for people working in central London, the chain has seen sales fall dramatically as more of us continue to work from home.
In July, Pret announced that 30 of its stores were closing were good, causing at least 1,000 people to lose their jobs. Then in August the chain announced even more drastic measures to cut more than 3,000 jobs, which amounts to around a third of its workforce.
To tempt people back into its stores, Pret has already launched a coffee subscription service. It's also introduced an evening dinner menu available through delivery apps.