These 30 Pret Branches Are Closing For Good

Though the majority of Pret stories have now reopened following their coronavirus closure, the popular sandwich shop chain has announced that it is planning to close 30 stores for good.
Although Pret says that 339 of its 410 UK stores are now open again, sales are said to be down 74% on this time last year. It's estimated that the chain is currently losing £20m a month as large numbers of people continue to work from home, dramatically restricting its lunchtime trade.
"It's a sad day for the whole Pret family, and I'm devastated that we will be losing so many employees. But we must make these changes to adapt to the new retail environment," said Pret's chief executive Pano Christou.
"Our goal now is to bring Pret to more people, through different channels and in new ways, enabling us to grow once more in the medium term."
These "different channels" include partnering with Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats for coffee and lunch deliveries.
Eleven of the branches closing are in London, while the other 19 are located all over the UK. Check out the full list below.
Pret stores in London to close:
St George’s University kiosk
421 Strand
Heathrow Terminal 3
109 Fleet Street
Strutton Ground, Westminster
Centre Point, Tottenham Court Road
Warwick Way
Byward Street
The Cut, Southwark
41 Piccadilly
Wood Street, Barbican
Pret stories outside London to close:
Worcester, 59 High Street
Nottingham, Albert Street
Cambridge, Lion Yard
Sheffield, Fargate
Uxbridge, High Street
Reading, Broad Street
High Wycombe
Gateshead Metrocentre
Peterborough, Queensgate Centre
Edinburgh, Shandwick Place
Chichester, East Street
Glasgow, Fort shopping centre
Leicester, Gallowtree Gate
Shrewsbury
Lakeside, Essex
Cardiff, Capitol Centre
Newcastle, Grainger Street
Stratford-upon-Avon
Norwich, Chapelfield