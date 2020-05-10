This Is How Much Overtime Brits Are Doing While Working From Home

Working from home during lockdown has been a major adjustment for many of us. Everything from finding a comfortable place to sit to deciding what to wear and getting the knack of Google Hangouts has presented a challenge.
At the same time, it kind of feels ungrateful to complain when so many people have been furloughed and may be struggling to make ends meet.
If you feel as though you're actually working longer hours right now, you're not the only one. According to a new study, Brits working from home are putting in an additional 28 hours a month – equivalent to four whole working days.
One in eight people who took part in the LinkedIn study said they're even signing for work in before 7am. A quarter said they feel pressure to respond more quickly to messages and be available for online longer each day.
Many Brits are also feeling the pressure to consciously demonstrate their productivity while working from home. Nearly half of those surveyed said they had "faked" being busy, while one in eight said they try to appear busy because they're worried about losing their jobs if they don't.
Unsurprisingly, longer working hours combined with feeling pressure to prove your productivity is already having a negative impact on mental health.
Nearly one in three people said they're having trouble sleeping, while a similar number said they're experiencing increased levels of anxiety right now.
Chris O’Sullivan of the Mental Health Foundation warned that workplace burnout is a very real risk if you're working longer and with additional stress during the pandemic.
"People working from home during these unprecedented times are at a greater risk of burnout due to the high-stakes environment we find ourselves in both globally and personally," he said. "We cannot have the same business as usual expectations on ourselves or of our employees – there simply aren’t enough hours in the day to work full time, look after children at home and keep up our other responsibilities."
He added: "It’s important to find time to decompress, set up a routine, and manage expectations of yourself and others to help get on top of your workload and stress levels. If you are feeling overwhelmed, don’t be afraid to reach out to your manager or speak to a professional about how to get back on track.”
