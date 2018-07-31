So, what’s a simple strategy we can use to diffuse fights with our parents, no matter what they’re about? "Take a time out. When you feel anger building, find an excuse to leave the room. Walk away, go into another room and write down what’s upsetting you. Leave it for 20 minutes. Come back and look at what you’ve written once you’ve calmed down and often we can get rid of half of what’s there because it was written in anger. If there’s anything on that piece of paper that is still important to you, find a way of calmly raising it with your parents. Often I suggest people use email because it means your parents won’t be able to react defensively or in anger straightaway. A client of mine did this recently and her mother’s first reaction was 'How dare she', then she reread the email, calmed down and really listened to what was said and was able to address some of their problems."