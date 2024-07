“I know the appeal of The Bear’s Marcus (played by former Odd Future member Lionel Boyce ) isn’t weird or niche. Everyone loves Marcus! But the way I love him and why is special. I love Marcus’ little green (sometimes red?) beanie. The man shouldn't be able to wear that beanie in a kitchen. It's unsanitary! I don't care, I want it (and him) on my head. I love Marcus's soft spoken, hyper-fixation on pastries. I mean, think about what else he could concentrate that hard on! I love how excited he got to go to Copenhagen. I love that the beanie also made it to Copenhagen. I love how hot he looked in that beanie in Copenhagen. Will Poulter who? I love that while psycho SydCarmy shippers are waiting for something to happen that never will, I’m over here knowing that Marcus and Sydney are endgame. I love how much he loved his mom. I love that he seems like a big ol’ teddy bear I want to climb. OK, so I love Marcus for all the same reasons everyone else does. Let me be a basic horny bitch in peace.”