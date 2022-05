What Are Pink Flags In Dating & Are They Deal-Breakers?

Or say they're best friends with their ex. Is it a healthy friendship, from your observations? Or do you see the sparks of unfinished business and co-dependency ? If you're still confused, despite multiple in-depth chats with friends, family and therapists, what you really need is to switch the communication channel to, well, them. Talk to them! Voice your concerns in a way that doesn't antagonise them. You don't want to come from a place of judgement, or as if the way you live is objectively better than someone else's, but try to work out if it's something that they're aware of, and if they also see it as an incompatibility.