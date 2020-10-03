The Myth Of The “Crazy” Ex

Today, Helen adds, “if you look at a corpus of how the words “crazy” and “mad” are used, they still collocate (which means they are used more frequently) in relation to women than they are to men.” We must, she says, consider the use of such language “within the history of where these words have come from because it fits into a bigger discourse of women being ‘unreliable’ and slaves to their bodies and the wider picture there is the idea that women are only here to produce offspring. As long as they’re doing that it is OK, but when they step outside of that role it creates a problem. They are dismissed as irrational or illogical and, when that happens, it reinforces the idea that logic is actually only the domain of men.”