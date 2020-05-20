It means that you can go out but only if you’re exercising and, even then, you should still be social distancing. You can see people but try not to do it too much and stay away from them when you do. You can go to natural beauty spots but it’s probably better not to. You really ought to wear a mask but you’re not going to be forced to. You can go to work but we’d really rather you worked from home. If you must go to work, please don’t use public transport, even though you probably don’t have a choice.