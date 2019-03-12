Why 'Settling' Was The Best Decision I Ever Made

A lot of relationships, even among my friends, seem to thrive on stormy arguments, break-ups and make-ups. And with dating apps and stuff, we’ve naturally become pickier – I mean, the whole point is to literally filter out people we don’t think would be a good match for us. I understand the thrill – been there, done that – but it’s not for me. I didn’t settle for the first person that came along, but I am so glad that in my 30s I’m not out there looking for someone, having to go on dates with strangers and so on. It’s not like I’m feeling the pressure of the 'biological clock' either, I don’t even want to have kids. I like going about my day, doing my thing in peace, then seeing my partner in the evening and going to bed together – I’m ready to do it over and over, for the rest of my life. Does this sound terribly average? Even unromantic, perhaps? We don’t do a lot of romantic things, anyway.