When women express desire, it is very much focused on the self... We are like, 'I want to wash dishes with this man.” Whereas, an Internet comment from a man is like, 'I want to suck the fart out of you.' Relax!
We set out to examine that, yes, this person is hot, but why are they hot and how are they complicating their hotness? How are they horribly simplifying their hotness?
I think we are now in a moment that’s not quite anti-sex but people are in search of authenticity, even in their fake stuff. Even in fiction, they want to feel that something there is real.
If you don't like this kind of look, that is okay. We are not telling you who or what is beautiful or who or what is worthy of your desire. We're just asking you to kind of examine that a little bit more closely.