What’s Cooking, Good Looking? The Best (& Thirstiest) Reactions To The Bear

Alicia Vrajlal
From the success of MasterChef to the rise of next-gen chefs on TikTok, our appetite for deliciously addictive food content is bigger than ever before. So it's no surprise that Disney+'s new TV show about a chef has become an instant fan favourite.
The eight-part series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, a young fine dining chef who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop — The Original Beef of Chicagoland — after his brother's death. As well as turning the kitchen around, he must balance the soul-crushing realities of owning a small business and strained relationships with his family members, all while grappling with his mental health.
Of course, food is central to the appeal of the show, but so is the chaos of the kitchen. Constant shouting, frantic chopping and the endless echoes of 'Yes, chef' can make it a somewhat stressful (but still addictive) watch — which has become the inspiration for a new wave of memes on social media.
Twitter has been flooded with posts showing a photo of a stressed and tired Carmy standing in the kitchen in his white apron, no doubt contemplating what havoc will be dished to him next. Alongside the image, people have shared hilarious captions about doing the bare minimum while cooking, and they're simply too relatable.
Meanwhile, others haven't hesitated in thirsting over the tattooed chef with various snaps that capture his effortless sex appeal.
As the show's positive reception has led to it being renewed for a second season, White has admitted that the heightened attention and being dubbed a 'sex symbol' has taken him by surprise.
"It was really unexpected, as I’m sure you could tell,” the 31-year-old told news.com.au. "Carmy has no sexual drive, I don’t think he has time for it. I don’t think that’s something that’s ever on his mind."
While he's "surprised" by the reaction and said the sex appeal aspect wasn't something the cast and crew really talked about, he's happy to accept that for some viewers, the thirst is real.
"It's bizarre, but [if] it gets people to watch the show, then so be it."
The Bear is available to stream in Australia on Disney+.
