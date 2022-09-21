What’s Cooking, Good Looking? The Best (& Thirstiest) Reactions To The Bear

when I actually do the 50% power setting on my frozen burrito followed by the rotation and 100% power pic.twitter.com/hCJAYSfcwp— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 13, 2022
me after adding garlic and onion powder to my instant rice pic.twitter.com/kVwwoAWO9K— bobby wasabi (@bobbyteriyaki) September 13, 2022
when ur making a frozen pizza but not all the pepperoni is spread evenly so you rearrange them a little pic.twitter.com/c0q2uBHWwk— 2k💧 (@spaceeong) September 12, 2022
me adding one (1) egg to instant ramen pic.twitter.com/Ci8OmxVT3U— Amy (@lolennui) September 12, 2022
Adding sugar in my spaghetti to balance the acidity pic.twitter.com/x2zKG2Kwuq— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) September 14, 2022
I’m actively in therapy to help me stop falling in love with men who look like this but The Bear on Hulu is worth the mental set back. #TheBear #hulu pic.twitter.com/szOQJusAf7— Nikki Slowiak (@Nikkis817) July 6, 2022
this screenshot did more for the bear than any advertising could pic.twitter.com/E1cj8Bsa7G— iana murray (@ianamurray) July 3, 2022
jeremy allen white in The Bear? very hot to me pic.twitter.com/gFQaManeXc— cry🌷 (@ccryycry) July 10, 2022
jeremy allen white as carmen "carmy" berzatto. that's it. that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/XMAHCo8HdU— z (@tomlette_greggs) July 5, 2022