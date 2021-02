Where’s All The Good Kissing On TV?

One of my favourite kisses in television history is from Dawson’s Creek when Pacey kisses Joey for the second time and counts to 10. After Joey launches into an unexpected speech about how lying next to Pacey made her feel alive, he says, “You can’t say something like that and expect me not to kiss you, so that’s exactly what I’m gonna do... in about 10 seconds” giving her ample time to refuse. As a pre-teen, this was about the sexiest scene I had ever seen. Who says consent isn’t sexy? Some other very good kisses that are also a lesson in the allure of mutual attraction and agreement: when Ashley Banks first sweetly kisses that kid who wanted to blow in her ear on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — hey, at least he asked first — and on Euphoria when Rue suddenly kisses Jules and then immediately apologizes. It’s not the pair’s best kiss, but the tentative first attempt lays the groundwork for some beautiful moments in future episodes. I also have to give a nod to Nadia and Guzman’s first kiss on Netflix’s Spanish teen series Elite : she goes in for the kiss first and he hesitates, searching for a nonverbal confirmation that she’s sure. It then turns into an electrifying kiss that is so good, Guzman smiles partway through and the duo forgets they are in a room full of people. Um, I just revisited that scene and I’m going to need a moment to recover.