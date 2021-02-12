Where’s All The Good Kissing On TV?

Now, I’m not saying that Black people are just better kissers (please note that the first Black Bachelor Matt James and his eyes-open weird ass technique is not the representation we signed up for), but I am saying that our luscious lips give us an edge over the competition. Case in point: shout out to a great kisser and no-lipped king Ben Covington from Felicity, but Tracy and Elena were the best kissers on that show, hands down. Yes, most of my best kiss references are from the early 2000s. In that spirit, I have to give Grey’s Anatomy its props for not only giving us some of TV’s greatest kisses (Meredith and Derek after the fake prom in an exam room, Cristina and Burke’s first kiss in an oncall room) but for also delivering plenty of kisses where Black women (Bailey and Maggie) are loved on properly.