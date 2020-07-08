Gimme Kiss: The Best Kisses On TV

Whether you're into hilarious workplace sitcoms or prefer to tune into complex political thriller series with winding storylines, the common denominator in the world's interest in any good television show is the way that the characters connect with each other — especially if there's a little romance involved.
We can't help our interest in watching true love play out over the course of several seasons. There's nothing more thrilling than seeing two characters who are destined to be together (or even just really hot for each other) finally understanding that they just can't outrun fate and subsequently consummating their feelings with a kiss. And if the connection is fraught with chaos and misunderstandings, the "will they, won't they" of their relationship being resolved in one moment of passion feels like magic.
Television has set many ships sailing off into the sunset, many of which were sealed with a kiss. There's no shortage of lip-locking on our screens, but there are a few makeout sessions that never fail to give me the butterflies, no matter how many times I've encountered them. True love or straight up lust, a good kiss is a good kiss — and it will always give me goosebumps.
Ahead, some of the best kisses I've ever had the pleasure of seeing on television.