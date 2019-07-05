The Most Romantic Kissing Scenes Of All Time

Peck. Smooch. Snog. Pash. Call it what you want, but not all kisses were created equal. Some are steamy, some are sloppy, some leave you cold, and others have you fanning yourself off from all the hotness. And, those are just the ones from the movies.
On this, International Kissing Day, we thought we'd celebrate the cinematic smooches that have schooled us mere mortals on our mouthplay. Clearly, it's not all about having fresh breath, soft lips, and the right amount of pressure. As you'll see from this slideshow, it also helps to have a romantic soundtrack, some poetic pre-kiss dialogue, and maybe a dramatic downpour or wind machine. Can you get a stunt double while you're at it?
Anyway, enjoy the iconic movie kisses included within. No judgment if you need to grab a pillow and practice some of these moves before your big date on Saturday night.