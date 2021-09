Gimme Kiss: The Best Kisses On TV

We can't help our interest in watching true love play out over the course of several seasons. There's nothing more thrilling than seeing two characters who are destined to be together (or even just really hot for each other ) finally understanding that they just can't outrun fate and subsequently consummating their feelings with a kiss. And if the connection is fraught with chaos and misunderstandings, the "will they, won't they" of their relationship being resolved in one moment of passion feels like magic.