Netflix Just Dropped One Of The Best Movies Of The Year — With A Breakout Star You Need To Know

I’m going to be yelling about how good this movie is for a long time. It’s sharp, funny, unique, and delightful, relying heavily on the talents of its lead. And Blank (on screen and in real life) is very talented. Movie Radha is an almost-40-year-old playwright who was once on a 30 under 30 list. That honour now haunts her. She’s coming off her mother’s death and grappling with what it means to be a woman of a certain age trying to stay relevant in the entertainment industry. Her day job doesn’t help much on the money front — she’s teaching young people how to write plays, and while some of them respect her, she also has to deal with being called washed up and past her prime. She decides to reinvent herself as RadhaMUSPrime (yes, like the transformer), a rapper who spits rhymes like “Yo, where my damn house keys? Why my lower legs hurt? Sciatica lock legs like Attica.”