Lena Waithe & Melina Matsoukas On Queen & Slim, Their Love Story For Black America

MM: I loved how Lena wrote Black masculinity through Slim. That’s something we worked on together. His character starting and being able to be vulnerable, but still very much a man. For Queen, I see so much of myself in her and having to be protective because of the trauma Black women deal with on a daily basis. It’s difficult for us to allow a Black man to lead. We’re forced to navigate through the world in this leadership position and then have to be vulnerable in a relationship. I think it’s beautiful that Slim is accepting of who she is and is able to chip away at [her caution] and even likes it. There’s this banter that [Lena] wrote so eloquently in the beginning and that’s Queen flirting with Slim. I remember getting some notes from white people and they’d be like, “She’s so cold at the start. She so mean to him.” I was like, she’s testing him and she’s flirting with him. That’s the way she talks.