But “white voice” itself is not a tool of ultimate destruction for the Black people who use it. The advice that Cash got from his coworker was solid. Putting on a voice that sounds like it’s coming from someone who is white is an effective tactic that people of color often have to deploy to secure basic needs like housing and employment. It’s called code switching, the practice of switching between languages or in some cases, dialects. People of color do it just about every day. When I’m making a request over the phone from anyone from my student loan servicer to my takeout delivery dude, I put on my white voice. When I meet someone for the first time in any professional setting, they get the white voice. When I’m pulled over by the police, I use my white voice and mention the white college I attended. White privilege and supremacy dictate that whiteness itself is superior, or at the very least neutral. White people are assumed to be safer, more deserving, smarter, and more capable than everyone else. Their voices can put other people at ease and inspire them to action faster than anyone else’s.