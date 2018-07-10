Underhoused and unemployed, Cash tries to lie his way into a job at a call center. Despite his cover being blown by the hiring manager, Cash’s innovation pays off. He is hired on the spot but reminded to stick to the script. And that’s what Cash does when he starts his new gig. But you know how you react when a telemarketer calls — you hang up immediately. One of Cash’s more senior coworkers (Danny Glover) offers him some advice that helps him quickly become one of the top performers on his call center floor and fast tracks his upward mobility: “Use your white voice.” Without giving away too much, I’ll just say that Cash’s new tax bracket came with way more than he bargained for, suggesting that there is a cost for the moving up the ranks in a capitalist empire.