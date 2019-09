Everything You Need To Know Before You See Sorry To Bother You

If you've read any early reviews, you already know that this isn't your average film. The independently made film only took six weeks to shoot, but there's much more than meets the eye. It's visually arresting, deliriously smart, and features an eclectic range of characters you've never really seen on the big screen before. From colorful hair to fluorescent makeup, no detail was spared. To find out more, we asked the film's makeup department head, Kirsten Coleman , for all the details.