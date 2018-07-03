Everything You Need To Know Before You See Sorry To Bother You

Even before film buffs could pack up their skis and parkas at this year's Sundance Film Festival, critics were already buzzing about Sorry To Bother You. Starring Atlanta's Lakeith Stanfield, Westworld's Tessa Thompson, and Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer, the social commentary film debut from director Boots Riley is set to be the indie hit this summer.
If you've read any early reviews, you already know that this isn't your average film. The independently made film only took six weeks to shoot, but there's much more than meets the eye. It's visually arresting, smart, and features an eclectic range of characters sporting truly unique costumes. From colourful hair to fluorescent makeup, no detail was spared. To find out more, we asked the film's makeup department head, Kirsten Coleman, for all the details.
Coleman confirms that Riley's particular eye for detail to character descriptions is something you rarely see in this industry — at least when it comes to his willingness for both Coleman and the actors to collaborate on ideas, especially for the protagonists Cassius Green (Stanfield), his girlfriend Detroit (Thompson), and sarong-wearing antagonist, Steve Lift (Hammer).
"I got to fill in the blanks," Coleman exclusively tells us. "He trusted my opinion, which doesn't always happen with directors. For characters who can be outlandish and different, it was a lot of fun. The actors were excited because they likely haven't had the opportunity to play these characters in their careers, so they were willing to take risks and push the limits."
And push the limits they did. From Thompson's rainbow hair to Hammer's multi-coloured eyes, Coleman spilled almost every secret you need to know before seeing Sorry To Bother You this summer, ahead.