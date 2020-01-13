Cozy Cable Knit Sweaters To Live In This Winter

A chunky sweater is a winter wardrobe must-have. And this year, we can't resist the lure of a fantastic cable knit sweater in a classic hue — especially after watching Chris Evans wear the hell out of that cream Fisherman's sweater in Knives Out.
Sometimes called an Aran or Irish sweater, the Fisherman’s sweater is typically a heavy. crew neck knit made out of wool and featuring elaborate, cable-knit designs. You can opt for a classic, wear-it-forever pattern, or try a trendier take incorporating embellishments, alternative materials and oversized silhouettes.
The good news? There are lots of stylish cable knit options to choose from at various price points (although I don’t think I will be buying this four-figure cashmere version from The Row anytime soon). Most are also on sale, since spring fashion deliveries will start landing in stores, and online, any day now.
Here are four cozy, cable knit sweaters that are marked down this week.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.