Your Valentine’s Day Tarot Reading Says You’re About To Get Lucky

In all the conversations I've had with astrologers, psychics, and tarot readers, I've learned that the most common questions asked of them center around love and relationships: When will I find my next partner? When should I start swiping on Hinge? Is this person the one? While nothing can truly tell you the inner workings of love, certain forms of divination, including tarot, can help guide your romantic life. And when is that kind of advice more needed than on Valentine's Day?
Tarot is a form of divination that uses a deck of playing cards to give us a sense of direction. It can't tell the future, but practitioners of the craft believe that reading these cards can give insight into how we can best cope with the world around us.
We sat down with Sarah Potter, a tarot reader and psychic medium based in New York City, for a collective Valentine's Day tarot reading to see what wisdom the cards have for us surrounding 2021's holiday of love.