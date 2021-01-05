After a year as unpredictable and collectively hated as 2020, we're all looking forward to ushering in 2021. But before we can do that, we could really use some guidance on exactly how we can go about making this upcoming year less of a dumpster fire. That's where tarot comes in.
Tarot is a form of divination that uses a pack of playing cards to provide a sense of direction. Practitioners believe that readings can help us figure out how we can best cope with the world around us. And while personalized readings can offer individual insight into the things going on in your life, practitioners can also practice "collective pulls" that offer more general insight, similar to how astrologers can give insight into the a particular planetary transit might have on everyone, in addition to specific signs. So why not use the cards to see what 2021 might have in store for us?
We sat down with Sarah Potter, a tarot reader, professional witch, and color magic practitioner based in New York City, for a collective 2021 tarot reading to help guide you into the new year and beyond. Click through to see what lies ahead.