Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Emmy Speech Was A Tribute To The People Who Loved Him First: Black Women

We watched The Get Down. We broke Twitter tweeting about his "Striking Vipers" episode of Black Mirror . We're all up and down his Instagram comments and DMs with thirst. We will be pulling up, masks and all, to our local theaters to watch Candyman even if it scares us half to death. And I don't think I have to tell you that we will be down for whatever the hell he's doing in the fourth Matrix film . We're here for our baby, and he knows where his loyalties lie.