Regina King Won Her Fourth Emmy & Had The Best RBG Shoutout

If you watched HBO's adaptation of Alan Moore's dark superhero comic Watchmen, you know that the show was virtually flawless. And tonight, the show's lead actress Regina "I Invented Acting" King got the flowers she deserved for her part in the perfect series during the 2020 Emmy Awards.
King starred in the limited series as lead character Angela Abar, a retired detective who traded her badge and gun for a nun outfit and a mask so that she could fight crime her way. As she and the Oklahoma police force battle hunt down members white supremacist group Seventh Kalvary/Cyclops throughout the show's too-short season, Abar realizes that the key to defeating the enemy has been in front of her all along. Major spoiler: it's her aggressively sexy husband Calvin, who is actually famed superhero Doctor Manhattan!
Today, King's peers recognized her incredible performance in Watchmen with an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, which we absolutely saw coming. She kicked ass! She walked on water! She had a quickie with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in a closet! Smells like Emmy-material to me.
That's 4 career #Emmys for @ReginaKing with her win for @Watchmen! pic.twitter.com/DPCZiXqRQ8— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020
After praising her fellow nominees and thanking her cast and crew, King made sure to pass on an important message to everyone watching from home: Vote!
"Gotta vote," King said passionately during her acceptance speech. "I would be remiss not to mention that [after] being part of a prescient show like Watchmen. Have a voting plan, go to Ballotpedia.com [find out who is running in each district]. Rest in power, RBG."
Will King's win be enough to convince Lindelof that this Watchmen needs another installment? After all, the season finale hinted that this story is far from over; even though (major MAJOR spoiler warning) Doctor Manhattan got blown up, Angela definitely has his powers now. I'm biased because I miss Yahya already, but I think we've got a lot more ground to cover.