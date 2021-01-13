Netflix Teases Lara Jean & Peter’s Fate In Emotional To All The Boys 3 Trailer

In the first look at Always And Forever, Lara Jean and Peter have finally found their groove. Lara Jean reconnects with her family roots on a trip to Korea while keeping close contact with Peter, and when she comes back he asks her to the prom. Reaching peak commitment, they decide to both apply to Stanford and stay together. But while on a school trip to New York City, Lara Jean finds herself enamored with the city, and has to decide whether she wants to prioritize herself or the relationship she fought so hard for. At the very end of the teaser, however, we see that only Peter gets accepted to their dream school. (We're going to stay pondering that one.) This year's Love Super Bowl is going to be a real nail-biter.