Netflix Teases Lara Jean & Peter’s Fate In Emotional To All The Boys 3 Trailer

The Super Bowl is officially within sight next month — no, not that one. We obviously mean the Love Super Bowl, in which we’ll finally (hopefully!) find out whether Lara Jean Song Covey and Peter Kavinsky are end game.
The first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated final chapter of Netflix’s To All The Boys trilogy is here, and it seems that no matter how hard they try, our favorite high school sweethearts keep meeting hurdles on their path to romantic bliss.
Titled To All The Boys: Always And Forever, movie follows 2018's To All The Boys I've Loved Before and 2020's P.S. I Still Love You, and is adapted from author Jenny Han's popular book series. At the end of the last film, Lara Jean (Lana Candor) finally decided to follow her heart and chose Peter (Noah Centineo) over her childhood love John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher).
In the first look at Always And Forever, Lara Jean and Peter have finally found their groove. Lara Jean reconnects with her family roots on a trip to Korea while keeping close contact with Peter, and when she comes back he asks her to the prom. Reaching peak commitment, they decide to both apply to Stanford and stay together. But while on a school trip to New York City, Lara Jean finds herself enamored with the city, and has to decide whether she wants to prioritize herself or the relationship she fought so hard for. At the very end of the teaser, however, we see that only Peter gets accepted to their dream school. (We're going to stay pondering that one.) This year's Love Super Bowl is going to be a real nail-biter.
Watch the trailer for To All The Boys: Always And Forever, out on Netflix on February 12.