When Do We Get To See Peter Kavinsky Again?

It’s only been a day since the premiere of P.S. I Still Love You on Netflix, but fans of the Jenny Han adaptation are already buzzing with excitement over the third and final chapter of this feel-good love story. Unfortunately, we’ve got a long way to go before we find out how Peter (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) relationship ultimately plays out.
In the highly-anticipated sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Peter and Lara Jean are throwing themselves into their newly established relationship. Our heroine is excited but understandably nervous; it’s her first time being someone’s girlfriend, and the fact that the object of her affections is the Peter Kavinsky is making her even more skittish. Throw in the sudden reappearance of her first love John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), and Lara Jean isn’t sure what she wants anymore.
I’ll spare you the spoilers, but all’s well that ends well between the young couple — for now, at least. In the third installment in the series, titled Always and Forever, Lara Jean, Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship is tested once more, this time by the threat of long distance. Facing a major life change as graduating high school students, the teens have to figure out if being together is worth all of the drama their love comes with.
There isn't much known about the final film in the trilogy, aside from its premise and title. We do know that filming for Always and Forever, Lara Jean has already wrapped because the second and third movies in the franchise were filmed concurrently.
Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky.— Noah (@noahcent) August 17, 2019
I hope you all love these last installments as much as we do. Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours
Thank you Lana, thank you Michael, Thank you Matt, Thank you Netflix, grateful to every person who told this story with us
"Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky,” Centineo tweeted last August. “Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours.” His co-star Condor replied with a sweet message.
"You’ll always be my Peter K. & I’ll always be your Lara Jean," she responded online. "That I can promise you,"
We don't know exactly when the grande finale of this tale will air, but looking at its predecessors, it's very likely that we're more than a year away from the conclusion of Peter and Lara Jean's love story. That's no problem — that gives us a full year to watch the first two movies over and over again.
