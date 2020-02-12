The film was marked by Lara Jean's wavering back and forth, but its final scene is an important reminder why Peter is "the one." No matter how forgetful or childish he can be, at his core, Peter really just loves Lara Jean and wants to be with her no matter what. And even I, a grown person who understands that love is more than just the shared desire to be together, can't argue with that. You have my blessing, kids.