While Arthur isn’t exactly lining up to eat creepy crawlies, she lights up when talking about other foods. She marks her time filming the final To All The Boys movie by New York City pizza — at least some of Lara Jean is set in the Big Apple — and the cast’s time shooting from their homebase in Vancouver with group sushi outings. Outside of her Jenny Han-related obligations , Arthur raves about the desserts of Portugal, where she lived for six weeks while filming “psychedelic and mystical” sci-fi film Color Out of Space co-starring Nicholas Cage. The H.P. Lovecraft-inspired movie had a limited release in January. Before Arthur, a Vancouver native, was heading to “ peng lunch ” with the Boys crew or enjoying Portuguese pastel de nata outside of Lisbon, she had been steadily working since 2011. Arthur started out with guest parts in shows like AMC’s The Killing, before graduating to a recurring roles in the CW’s Tomorrow People and Syfy’s The Magicians , along with a featured part in 2014 Oscar-bait Big Eyes