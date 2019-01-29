Skip navigation!
Chris Evans
Pop Culture
Chris Evans Wants To Be In A Musical So Badly
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
By The Way — Chris Evans' Younger Brother Is Your Favorite New
Grace &...
Ariana Romero
Jan 29, 2019
Pop Culture
This Hollywood Chris Had The Best Year & No One Can Fight It
Anne Cohen
Dec 28, 2018
Pop Culture
If You Thought Chris Evans Was Bae, Wait Until You Meet His Brother
Kaitlin Reilly
Apr 24, 2018
Pop Culture
Chris Evans' #MeToo Advice May Be Difficult For Some Men To ...
Since late 2017, countless women in Hollywood have shared details about the lurid behavior and devastating sexual assaults happening behind closed doors.
by
Marquita Harris
Pop Culture
Jenny Slate & Chris Evans Save 2017 By Reportedly Getting Back To...
Boy do I love an opportunity to say I was right, and internet, I was right. According to People, actress Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are back together.
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
People Can't Get Over Thanos's New Lewk In The
Infi...
The trailer for Avengers: Infinity War dropped today, and it has already invited some light-hearted criticism. Thanos (Josh Brolin), the supervillain that
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Jenny Slate Is Gushing About Her Boyfriend & We Think We Know Who...
We could all use some good news right about now, and Jenny Slate and Chris Evans announcing that they're back together would certainly do the trick. Or
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
All The Clues That Jenny Slate & Chris Evans Are Probably Back To...
The state of my own romantic life is barren enough that I've officially thrown all my emotional well being into that of Jenny Slate's. Like most
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Chris Pratt Is Just Like That Other Hollywood Chris
If there's one thing that Hollywood's cup is overrun with, it's hot people named Chris who just so happen to star in superhero movies. There's Chris
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment News
This Video Of Chris Evans Reuniting With His Dog Will Make You Ha...
I'm a sensitive, emotional gal who recently cried while watching a Windex commercial — I wish I were lying — but outside of scenes depicting aging
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Why The Internet Is So Obsessed With Chris Evans' Dog
Chris Evans, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's many, many Chrises, caused some undue stress for his fans over the weekend. After the actor's very
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
It Turns Out Chris Evans' Dog Is Not Dead After All
This weekend, Chris Evans learned the power of 140 characters or less. And he seriously upset Twitter and Seth Rogen in the process. On Saturday, July 8,
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Chris Evans Has Never Had A Bad Breakup, According To Chris Evans
The concept of going through a mutual, respectful breakup can sometimes feel like a myth, but apparently it happens to Chris Evans all the time. Well, not
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Chris Evans "Raced Home" To Tell His Mom When He Lost His Virginity
We appreciate a lot of things about Chris Evans — his Captain America smile, the lovely way he speaks of his ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate. But maybe more
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Movies
THIS Is The Absolute Best Part Of
Gifted
With badass women mathematicians in a pastel-colored Floridian setting, the movie Gifted has a lot going for it. But the best part of Gifted isn’t Chris
by
Elena Nicolaou
Sex
What To Do When You See An Ex For The First Time Post-Breakup
The aftershock of the Jenny Slate and Chris Evans breakup is still reverberating, and last night the exes were reunited at the premiere of Gifted, the
by
Cory Stieg
Pop Culture
Jenny Slate & Chris Evans Have Reunited & It Feels So Good
We don't want to get everyone's hopes up, but Jenny Slate and Chris Evans looked pretty happy to see one another last night. Everyone's been trying to
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Chris Evans Says Ex Jenny Slate Is His "Favorite Human"
Chris Evans and Jenny Slate's romance was as fun as it was shortlived. Of all the celebrity pairings, theirs always seemed a little oddball. On the one
by
Michael Hafford
Movies
Exclusive Clip: Chris Evans Is Peak Dad In
Gifted
Okay, so technically he's an uncle, but that doesn't mean this clip from upcoming movie Gifted isn't choc-full of adorable dad-isms from Chris Evans'
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
THIS Is The Movie Where Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Fell In Love
Well, folks, Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are officially through. In a candid interview, Slate revealed what most celebrities rarely do to the press: the
by
Elena Nicolaou
Sex
Why The Jenny Slate/Chris Evans Breakup Has Me Particularly Shook
In an interview with Vulture published today, Jenny Slate opened up about her breakup with Chris Evans — and, rather than use some boilerplate excuse
by
Sara Coughlin
Pop Culture
This Is Why Jenny Slate & Chris Evans Broke Up
Over the summer, Jenny Slate and Chris Evans rocked the world with news that they were dating after meeting on the set of Gifted. While the two stars were
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Chris Evans
This Is Why Chris Evans Only Dates Actresses
If you've noticed that Chris Evans usually seems to date actresses, you're not wrong. In an interview with Esquire, Evans revealed that the decision is
by
Meghan DeMaria
Entertainment
Chris Evans Just
Captain America
-ed A White Nationalist,...
Twitter is full of trolls, and one of them happens to be a former Imperial Wizard of the Klu Klux Klan, David Duke. In all honesty, talking about Duke and
by
Morgan Baila
Entertainment News
Chris Evans Just Shut Down The Former Leader Of The KKK
Chris Evans may have just parted ways with girlfriend Jenny Slate, but he's not letting a breakup stop him from trolling white supremacists. (Well, is it
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Jenny Slate & Chris Evans Have Reportedly Split
One of our favorite celebrity couples has allegedly ended their relationship. Us Weekly reported Wednesday that Chris Evans and Jenny Slate broke up
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Anna Kendrick Makes A Striking Point While Discussing
Last Ta...
Over the weekend, an old video surfaced of Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci admitting that the infamous rape scene in Last Tango In Paris was planned
by
Ally Hickson
Movies
This Is How Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Met
The real-life Captain America is playing a super uncle this time around. Chris Evans and girlfriend Jenny Slate, whom People confirmed were dating back in
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Jenny Slate & Chris Evans Make Their Red-Carpet Debut
Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are officially a couple to be jealous of. According to People, the duo made their red-carpet debut at The Secret Life Of
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Chris Evans Busted Looking At Elizabeth Olsen's Boobs
Attention, supervillains. If you really want to defeat Captain America, take him to Hooters. He'll be so distracted, you can do whatever nefarious thing
by
Erin Donnelly
