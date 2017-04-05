First, Derhally says you should remind yourself that whatever weird and painful feelings come from the interaction will be short and fleeting, and then you'll get over it. And your conversation should be short and sweet if you want to emerge unscathed, she says. "Knowing how to end a conversation and move along is a good practice," she says. Dr. Zeising says you should remind yourself that the relationship ended for a reason; whether it was your choice or theirs, it was unsustainable. "It's important not to look in the rearview mirror and focus on the past, but to look ahead at your future," she says.