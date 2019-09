In the Vulture article, Slate says that if she ran into Evans with a "spray tan and a blowout," it would be confusing for him, because it's not what she's really like. "But if I was able to say, 'Aw, man, I have diarrhea,' he’d be like, 'It’s you. I remember you,'" Slate says. Talking about diarrhea isn't a requisite in a run-in with your ex, but Derhally says being yourself is always the way to go — and if that means having a spray tan and a blowout, go for it. "If there's an interest in having any kind of relationship going forward, then be authentic and don't play games," she says. And if you want to wear your absolute best outfit to do that? "Sometimes, it makes someone feel better to have an ex see that you're doing well," she says.